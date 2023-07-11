Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad

Live
Highlights
Governor reached the Hanuman temple in Khairatabad, her convoy got stuck in traffic for a while
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai also has traffic problems. On Monday evening, when the Governor reached the Hanuman temple in Khairatabad, her convoy got stuck in traffic for a while. The convoy halted while taking a U-turn at Somajiguda.
Due to heavy traffic on the road from Erramanzil to Khairatabad, the convoy could not take U-turn immediately. In the meantime, the security personnel of the Governor intervened and rectified the situation. After stopping the vehicles for a short time at U-turn, the convoy moved forward. It seems that this situation has arisen due to the lack of coordination of the traffic police.
