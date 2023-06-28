Governor is speaking like BJP spokesperson- Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking like an official spokesperson of BJP.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the new office of the Commissioner of Family and Child Welfare at Koti, the health minister took exception to the comments of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Osmania Hospital. The health minister said that the governor was highlighting the problems but there were no words of inspiration. It is unfortunate that the Governor was talking like a spokesperson of BJP, alleged Harish Rao.

The minister said that the state started 25 medical Colleges without the support of the Centre. It is a history in the medical Colleges. Governor did not appreciate the good things. Osmania and Gandhi are doing organ transplants. The governor did not say a word of appreciation for the doctors. The NITI Ayog appreciated Basti Dawakhanas, which decreased the number of out patients in hospitals. These Basti Dawakhanas have decreased the load in Osmania, Gandhi and Niloufer. It is unfortunate that she finds mistakes but not the good things. The Centre recently said that Telangana was the only state to have 100 per cent institutional deliveries but there is no word of encouragement form the governor.

The health minister directed the officials to be prepared for the seasonal burst of diseases because of the onset of the monsoon.

Replaying to a question on Osmania new building, the minister said that the government never said no for the new building and added that they were waiting for a positive judgement from the High Court.