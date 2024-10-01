Governor pays rich tributes to theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, paid rich tributes to theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig on the 40th anniversary of his passing. The governor attended the premiere of Sunset Sunrise to honor the legendary dramatist.

Reflecting on Qadir Ali Baig’s monumental contribution to theatre, Governor Dev Varma stated, “The gathering of so many people to pay him tribute is a testament to the impact and contributions of a stalwart like Qadir Ali Baig. That he is so beloved and commands such love and admiration from the city, 40 years after his demise, is remarkable. He was an exceptional personality, a luminary ahead of his time.”

The governor also praised Baig's son, Padma Shri Mohammed Ali Baig, for carrying forward his father's extraordinary legacy. “Mohammed Ali Baig is a great actor and director, and the way he has upheld and advanced his father’s vision is truly commendable,” the governor added.

While paying his respects to Begum Razia Baig, Qadir Ali Baig’s wife, Governor Dev Varma acknowledged her five decades of involvement in theatre. “My respects to Begum Razia Baig, who was lost recently. Her contribution and involvement in theatre for over five decades is commendable,” he said.

Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department, also paid tribute to the legendary actor. “Telangana tourism will promote this kind of rich literary and cultural event. His legacy continues for over 40 years now,” she remarked, assuring that the Government of Telangana will carry it forward. The formal announcement of the 19th Annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival was made, scheduled from November 6th to 11th. This year's festival holds special significance, commemorating Qadir Ali Baig’s legacy and offering six days of powerful performances that blend tradition with contemporary relevance.