Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR to release books on PV Narasimha Rao tomorrow

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would release nine books brought out by the PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations committee headed by MP K Keshava Rao at PV Gyan Bhoomi on Monday.

The government appointed committee led by Keshava Rao appointed another sub-committee for publishing books by appointing senior journalists K Ramachandra Murthy, Tankashala Ashok, government advisor KV Ramanachary, Official Language Commission Chairman Devulapally Prabhakar Rao, PV Narasimha Rao's son PV Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, Ambedkar University Vice Chancellor Prof Seetharama Rao, Director of Culture Mamidi Harikrishna as members.

Keshava Rao said that their main objective was to highlight the multifaceted personality of PV as an educationist and literary expert. He said that the books were published due to the hard work of the committee members. He said that a total of eight books were published by the department of culture and Telangana Sahitya Academy of the total 8 books, four were authored by PV himself.

The books which are published include influence of India's Culture on the West and Other Speeches, the Granny and Other Stories, The Meaning of Secularism and Other Essays, Thus Spake PV-Interviews with PV, Narasimha Rao, PV Narasimha Rao-Architect of India's Reforms, Legend in Lines and Chanakya. The Telugu books on PV like Namaste PV, Kalateetudu.