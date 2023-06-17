Live
Governor Tamilisai serious on suicides at IIIT Basara
Asks institution to submit report on the suicides in 48 hours
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was serious on the recent spate of suicides by the students in IIIT, Basara campus in Nirmal district.
The Governor has asked the higher authorities of the government run educational institution to submit a report on the suicides in 48 hours and appealed the students to stop taking extreme steps and concentrate on pursuing studies more.
Raj Bhavan officials said that the governor expressed anguish over the alleged suicide of a girl student at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district. Tamilisai asked the university authorities to come out with some important measures to instill confidence among students and create awareness on the importance of the studies to grow in their lives.
A female student of the institute died after accidentally falling from the building. The incident happened two days after a girl student committed suicide in the same institution.