Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hears unheard voices of women

Hyderabad: The Mahila Darbar conducted by State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday received overwhelming response as women from different walks of life knocked the Raj Bhavan doors to seek instant help from the Governor. Women poured out their woes like illegal occupation of their properties, jobs issues, transfers, police cases, government officials' lackadaisical attitude to their problems and many more.



Around 500 women attended the Darbar. During the darbar various suggestions were given by various women activists that include setting up women police stations, implementing Martial Arts in schools and introducing girl-child-oriented chapters in the school syllabus.

Addressing the darbar, the Governor said, "If women are in distress and feel unsafe, I cannot just sit and watch. I will stand up for them. I will stand with the people of Telangana, especially women. I will work relentlessly for women empowerment in the State. No one can stop me from working for the people and no one has the power to stop me from fighting on behalf of the people. Women should be safe and happy in Telangana.

I, as a friend, will always be with you, alongside you. Our women officers have categorised these grievances and we will follow it up with the government. I want to be the bridge between the government and the public. This type of darbar will be organised very often. Few grievances vented during darbar

Puahpalata, a resident of Secunderabad, said, "Women issues are always overheard and neglected. From past three years we are facing issues of land encroachment, as some power full people have illegally encroached our land and are refusing to return to back to us. This issue was brought in front of the Governor and she assured me that she will discuss this issue with the officials concerned."

Udaysree, a government employee, said, "I have been affected by GO 317. I am a native of Nalagonda (multi zone 2) but I was posted at Nizamabad (multizone-1). I am a single mother of two children and unable to handle them, as my parents stay in my native place.

From 2013 to 2018 I was posted at my native place but suddenly was posted to Nizambad last year. I have requested the State government many times to re-transfer me to my native place, but all felt on deaf ears. I have submitted my pleas to the Governor and hoping that she takes a proper decision.

Jyoti Pancholi, senior manager at ECIL, said, "This kind of darbar is very much needed where women can express their issues. I am facing a lot of arbitrary action from my organisation after I filed a complaint of harassment and assault against one of my colleague and recently I was told that I would be transferred to Mumbai. In my 22 years of career with ECIL I have not seen a single lady transferred to zonal office to customer service division which is nowhere related to the work experience.

All this is to pressurise me and to withdraw the case. Fighting for my own justice is not any fault. I hope that from this Mahila darbar I could get justice." Ruheena, a government teacher from Nagarkurnool submitted a letter to the Governor requesting her to suggest the State government to introduce girl-child-oriented chapters in the school syllabus. She also requested the governor to recommend measures to prevent girls from dropping out of school.

Members of NSR Foundation of Nagarjuna Sagar submitted a letter to the Governor to construct individual toilets. In Nandikonda, there are no individual toilets due to which women are facing hardship. Some residents have constructed individual toilets on their own expenses and are waiting for the Aid amount. The beneficiaries did not receive the Aid of Rs 12,000."

The Mahila darbar also attracted several female activists and politicians like former MP Renuka Choudhary and former minister Geeta Reddy. They complained about the alleged negligence of police in investigating the gang-rape case and about the overall safety of women and minors in the State, especially in Hyderabad.