Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launches Annam Canteen at Raj Bhavan

Somajiguda: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the Raj Bhavan Annam canteen at the Raj Bhavan Community Hall here on Monday. Sri Satya Sai Seva Samitihas come forward to provide free and nutritious breakfast to the school children and workersof the Raj Bhavan in the canteen.

The governor and her husband, eminent Nephrologist, Dr P Soundararajan personally served the breakfast to the students and the sanitation workers and interacted with them.The governor stated that having a nutritious breakfast is vital for physical, cognitive and academic development of the school going children."Providing breakfast with vital nutrients is necessary for the school going children for their all-round development. I felt this (providing nutritious breakfast) is more important during this pandemic period to improve their immunity and help them grow better physically and mentally, and as well as help them do better in academics," she added.

Soundararajan thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan toend malnutrition in the country."National Education Policy-2020 also envisions the provision of free breakfast to all the school children in the country. Raj Bhavan Annam canteen is an initiative in tune with the vision of the NEP-2020. Tamil Nadu's former chief ministers Kamaraj Nadar and MG Ram Chandran's initiatives in offering free Mid-Day Meal and breakfast respectively in schools have reduced the dropout rate and increased the number of enrolments, while improving the academic performance of the children in Tamil Nadu," she added.

Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti district president A Mallikarjun Rao said that they are fortunate to get the opportunity to serve the free breakfast at the Raj Bhavan Annam canteen and thanked the governor for her vision and the initiative.Speaking on the occasion, Raj Bhavan School children Akshita (9th standard) and Gautam (10th standard) thanked the governor for providing them with the facility. "We promise to study well and bring laurels to the Raj Bhavan school and emulate governor in serving the needy," the students added.

Earlier, Soundararajanand other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bhagawan Sri Satya Sai Baba on the occasion.Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, representatives from Sri Satya Seva Samiti organizations, Raj Bhavan schoolteachers were among those who spoke on the occasion.