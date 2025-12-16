Governor Varma praises PJTSAU's progress, approves triple convocation

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor and Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Jishnu Dev Varma, on Monday, released the university’s progress report at Lok Bhavan. The event was marked by a formal meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, accompanied by University Registrar Dr G E C H Vidyasagar and Controller of Examinations Dr M Mallareddy.

The Governor lauded PJTSAU for its remarkable strides in academic and institutional development. He particularly appreciated the university’s initiative to allocate 15 per cent of seats to children of agricultural labourers, describing it as a progressive step toward inclusivity and empowerment of farming communities. Highlighting the university’s improved standing in national rankings, he expressed satisfaction that PJTSAU has advanced from the 37th position to the 24th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The Governor encouraged the university to sustain its momentum and aspire to achieve top positions in the future, emphasising that consistent dedication and innovation would ensure PJTSAU’s continued success. He conveyed his best wishes to the faculty, staff, and students for maintaining the same spirit of excellence. During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah requested the Governor’s approval to conduct a single convocation ceremony for three pending batches in February 2026. The Governor agreed to the proposal and assured that the convocation dates would be finalised soon. Professor Janaiah announced that degrees would be conferred upon nearly 2,800 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes during the ceremony, with the Governor himself presiding as Chancellor.