‘Governor’s Awards for Excellence-2024’ announced

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced the ‘Governor’s Awards for Excellence-2024’ in recognition of outstanding contributions and voluntary service by individuals and organisations.

The awards have been announced in four important sectors, including environment protection, divyangjan welfare, sports and games and culture. In the individual category, those selected for the award are Dusharla Satyanarayana (Environment Protection), Arikapudi Raghu (Divyangjan Welfare), Jeevanji Deepthi (Sports and Games) and P B Krishna Bharti and M Panduranga Rao (Culture).

Similarly, Druvansh (Environment Protection), LV Prasad Institute (Divyangjan Welfare), Aditya Mehta Foundation (Sports and Games) and Samskruti Foundation (Culture) have been selected under the organisation category. The awardees will be felicitated by the Governor in a special ceremony on January 26. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation that recognises the outstanding achievements of the awardees. A total of 594 applications were received across the four categories, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for these prestigious awards.

The youngest applicant is only 16 years old, and the oldest is 89. Of the submissions, 331 entries came from urban areas, while 263 nominations came from rural parts of Telangana. The gender diversity is also very rich, with 356 male applicants, 96 female applicants, and one transgender applicant, which is truly reflective of the inclusive ethos of the awards. Disclosing the details to the media on Monday, K Padmanabhaiah, IAS (Retd) former union home secretary and Padma Bhushan awardee, who was head of the jury, stated that they had invited applications from individuals and organisations demonstrating excellence in their respective fields, with submissions accepted through both offline and online modes.