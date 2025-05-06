Govt appoints new Chief Information Commissioner

Hyderabad: G Chandrashekhar Reddy, a 1991 batch Indian Forest Service Officer, has been appointed as Chief Information Commissioner on Monday. The State Government issued the orders to this effect. Currently, the senior forest official was serving as principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s office.

The senior forest official was also holding full additional charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and also in charge Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited in Telangana State.

Graduating in BSc Forestry from Osmania and Post Graduation in Life Sciences from JNU, New Delhi, he did his masters in Management and Public Policy from IIM, Bangalore and Syracuse University, USA. Reddy was also awarded a doctoral degree in Environmental Sciences from Kakatiya University. He has 34 years of rich experience in Natural Resources Management and worked in the areas of Forest and Wildlife Management, Watershed based Livelihoods Management, Drought and Flood Mitigation, Forestry and Environment Education and training, Urban Forest Parks development, Yadadri Model High density planting, Eco-Friendly Coal

Mining, Bio-Diesel plantations, Biodiversity Conservation etc. The senior official also worked as Project Director for DFID, JICA and World Bank Aided Livelihoods & Water Sector Projects in the State.