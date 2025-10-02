Govt approves overhead sky cable car project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has received government approval to construct overhead sky cable car between 7 Tombs and Golconda Fort.

The proposal for the cable car which is aimed to promote tourism in the heritage area has been long pending, with the Tourism department approving it in the year 2021.

According to HMDA, the 1.5-km ropeway project will be taken up on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, reducing financial burden on HMDA.

HMDA had invited tenders for a feasibility study, which was awarded to real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank. The company will prepare a detailed report within three to four months, assessing land use, resource requirements and right-of-way issues.

Officials said the ropeway will provide direct access between the two heritage sites and ease travel difficulties.

The feasibility report will be followed by a detailed project report (DPR). The estimated project cost is around Rs 100 crore.

Ropeways currently operate in tourist destinations such as Udaipur, Nalanda, Darjeeling, Shimla and Mussoorie. Unlike those which connect steep mountains, the Golconda-Qutb Shahi Tombs line will function at lower heights, officials said. They expressed confidence that once completed within two years, the project would significantly increase tourist footfall at both sites.

The officials said that the project will also reduce travel time between the two heritage sites to 5 to 10 minutes, compared to the current 15 to 20 minutes by road during peak hours. The system will include two terminals, one near the Golconda Fort entrance and another at the Qutub Shahi Tombs complex.

An overhead cable car system is being considered as a potential mode of transport, offering an environmentally friendly solution that minimises ground-level disturbance, reduces travel time, and enhances tourism potential.