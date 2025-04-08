Govt Approves Rs 1,169 Cr for MMTS Expansion in Hyderabad

The Union government has sanctioned the next phase of Hyderabad's Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) with an investment of Rs 1,169 crore, aimed at enhancing suburban rail services in the city.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval, stating that the expansion involves laying six additional railway lines covering a total distance of 102.4 kilometers and implementing infrastructure upgrades to strengthen urban transit in Hyderabad.

South Central Railway (SCR) has been designated to oversee execution of the expansion project. As part of the plan, the 12-kilometer Ghatkesar-Moula Ali C-Cabin section will be quadrupled, improving train movement efficiency along this corridor. Further, the Falaknuma-Umdanagar line, stretching 1.4 kilometers, and the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali bypass, spanning 22 kilometers, will undergo doubling works to increase track capacity.

The project includes a new 5-kilometer link between Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram, while the Medchal-Bollarum line is slated for doubling over a 14-kilometer stretch. Electrification is also scheduled for the 15-kilometer route connecting Secunderabad and Bollarum.

Additionally, a third railway line measuring 33 kilometers will be constructed from Ghatkesar to Yadadri, further boosting connectivity in the eastern section of Hyderabad's suburban network.

Officials noted that the Telangana state government must contribute its pending share of Rs 279 crore for associated works to progress according to schedule.