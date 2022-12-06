Govt keen on preserving heritage structures: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday affirmed that the government is keen on preserving the heritage structures by reviving them with a concerted approach, after inaugurating the 17th-century Bansilalpet stepwell in Secunderabad.

The step well, also known as Nagannakunta, has now changed completely. It had been neglected for decades, left in a dilapidated condition and filled with debris and garbage. It is now a part of heritage.

The restoration of the stepwell began by cleaning, dewatering and desilting the water body, structural strengthening of its retaining walls, rebuilding and finishing works. The well has an annual rainwater harvesting potential of 30-35 lakh liters.

KTR said the city was a composition of culture, heritage and beautiful monuments. He asserted that it was not just about steel concrete and structures. "The State government is keen on conserving the cultural heritage and historic monuments. It took up the task of reviving the Bansilalpet stepwell revival project as part of preservation of heritage."

The minister lauded the efforts of the stepwell conserving unit, adding that the GHMC Mayor was keen to identify 43 more such heritage structures for the revival of grandeur.

KTR said the revival of Bansilalpet project was realised with the constant efforts of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the team of Aga Khan Foundation, HMDA, GHMC and other units at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore.

"The revival monumental grandeur of Bansilalpet was taken up by the Aga Khan Foundation which has got the UNESCO award for reviving heritage structures. The revival and preservation of historic and heritage grandeur of the Hyderabad was the sole aim of the government."

He said the Aga Khan foundation was undertaking revival of Quli Qutb Shahi tombs and six stepwells. These revival concepts would be realised in the coming days. Of the Rs 10-crore expenditure on the revival of Bansilalpet stepwell. Rs 5 crore was spent by HMDA, GHMC Rs 2 crore, GWS Rs 2.5 crore and Water Board Rs 50 lakh.