Govt plans to curb illegal home delivery of alcohol

Hyderabad: Several mobile apps and individuals are coming forward to provide liquor delivery services to attract liquor consumers and the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department is gearing up to curb this illegal practice across the state. Although home delivery of alcohol is illegal, the business has grown at night after the usual wine shops have closed. Telangana Prohibition and Excise Commission Commissioner E Sridhar expressed serious concern over the home delivery of liquor after January 25 and warned that strict action will be taken against such acts that violate excise laws and regulations.

A new law should be brought in to give legal permission for door-to-door delivery of liquor. The commissioner said that anyone who engages in door-to-door delivery of liquor is breaking the law. Although the Excise Department officials are planning to conduct raids, it is likely to encounter difficulties due to its unique operational model. Based on customer orders, suppliers purchase liquor and draw bills in the buyer's name, after which online marketing agencies step in and deliver the liquor.

But door delivery of liquor will continue in other states. During the time of Corona in the national capital, the government there introduced the system of door delivery of liquor. It got an unexpected response from the tippers. Due to this the income of door delivery companies has also increased. But even though Hyderabad is not like this, some brokers are supplying the drug in their own style and extorting money.