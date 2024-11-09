Govt pledges support for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Hyderabad: Minister for Industries and IT D Sridhar Babu, along with advisor to government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Friday assured full government support for the successful execution of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's national convention scheduled from November 15 to 17. The convention will be held at Wadi-e-Huda on Pahadi Shareef Road, with an estimated participation of 12,000-15,000 delegates.

A review meeting was held to discuss the logistical and security arrangements needed to accommodate the large turnout expected at the convention. Presided over by Sridhar Babu, those present included officials from various departments responsible for security, sanitation, infrastructure, and essential services. The government aims to ensure a safe, peaceful, and well-coordinated event.

The organisers of the convention had earlier submitted a formal request to the government, seeking assistance from key State departments. In the letter, Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, the organiser, underscored the need for government collaboration to manage the expected influx of delegates, including families, representing diverse backgrounds and regions.

To ensure smooth proceedings, several departments have been assigned specific responsibilities. The police will manage security and crowd control, while the Fire Safety department will oversee fire prevention and emergency preparedness. The Municipal Administration department will handle sanitation, waste management, and infrastructure support. The Telangana State Power Distribution Company Ltd is tasked with providing uninterrupted supply, and the HMWSSB will ensure a continuous supply of water and sanitation services. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will arrange transport delegates, facilitating easy access to the venue.

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu emphasised the government's commitment to supporting events that foster social harmony and communal unity. He expressed confidence that the coordinated efforts of various departments would contribute to the convention's success, promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. He called upon all officials to ensure a seamless experience for the delegates.

Shabbir Ali echoed these sentiments, stressing that such gatherings reflect the State’s dedication to maintaining its reputation as a hub of religious and social inclusivity. He underscored the significance of maintaining Hyderabad's reputation for successfully hosting large-scale religious and social events.

He noted that the convention, a triennial event, continues the legacy of previous successful gatherings held by the organisation, which has been active in India since 1948, focusing on social, educational, and welfare initiatives.