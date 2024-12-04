Govt releases Rs 50 cr funds to HYDRA

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Rs 50 crore to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) department. The allocated funds are intended for office maintenance and vehicle purchases.

On Tuesday, the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, M Dana Kishore, issued an order. The order stated that the funds can be spent on the maintenance of the HYDRA office, for the purchase of new vehicles, and for paying bills related to the demolitions so far. The State government, which has allocated Rs 200 crore for HYDRA, has released Rs 50 crore. HYDRA was constituted by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in July for the conservation and restoration of the lakes, parks, and disaster management under the GHMC limits.