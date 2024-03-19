Live
- Is ‘Cultural Erasure’ Only Wrong When Our Enemies Do It?
- Supreme Court to consider TN's plea
- TDP's Pulivarthi Nani launches hectic campaign
- SC sets deadline for SBI to reveal all details on Mar 21
- AP needs double-engine sarkaar for rapid devpt: BJP
- AI in aid of knowledge economy
- Kejriwal skips ED summons in DJB case
- Fight detractors of ‘Shakti’: PM
- Nowruz Celebration: Google Doodle Marks Persian New Year
- Both YSRCP, TDP face dissidence in Satyavedu
Just In
Govt stops Prajavani prog till LS polls
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State government has stopped the conduct of Prajavani programme temporarily at Praja Bhavan in view of the enforcement of model code of...
Hyderabad: The State government has stopped the conduct of Prajavani programme temporarily at Praja Bhavan in view of the enforcement of model code of conduct.
An official release said that “It is hereby informed that in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct for the LokSabha Elections 2024, the Prajavani services at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, will be temporarily deferred till the Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Prajavani services at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad will resume on June 7, the release said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT