Govt stops Prajavani prog till LS polls

Hyderabad: The State government has stopped the conduct of Prajavani programme temporarily at Praja Bhavan in view of the enforcement of model code of conduct.

An official release said that “It is hereby informed that in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct for the LokSabha Elections 2024, the Prajavani services at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, will be temporarily deferred till the Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Prajavani services at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad will resume on June 7, the release said.