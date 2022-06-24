Govt teachers keenly await promotions; demand for rehiring Vidya volunteers

Hyderabad: It's been more than two weeks since the new academic year began but the State government has not taken any initiative to promote and recruit teachers in almost all the government schools. Also, there is no step taken to rehire vidya volunteers whose contracts were terminated.

According to government schools, day by day the strength in the schools has been drastically increasing. The State government has not taken any initiative to promote the government teachers to higher posts. There is also a need for at least 18,000Vidya volunteers in government schools across the State.

M Ravinder, general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation(TPTF) said, "As the State government is yet to release a notification to promote or recruit teachers in government schools, hence it will be better if the government reappoints Vidya Volunteers for the betterment of students. Moreover, once the State government starts promoting teachers to higher posts, they will be a high demand in primary government schools.

We have been demanding the State government to fill the pending teachers' posts in every government school." A vidya volunteer said, "Several representations were given to the concerned officials to renew our contracts,but all fell in deaf ears. The government is not making any efforts to retain them either. There has been no notification issued to reappoint us since our contract ended in 2020."

Syamsunder, a government school teacher said, "Nearly 5,000 new primary headmaster posts should be sanctioned but no step has been taken yet. Before recruiting teachers, the government should first promote and transfer teachers. Once teachers are promoted then there will be many vacancies for teachers in primary andhigher classes."

"Many teachers have given undertakings for inter district mutual transfers. However, many teachers have missed the opportunity in the mutual inter district transfers list released by the Telangana government.It is very unfortunate that about 350 teachers all over the state missed their names in the list released.

They are also concerned about their places after the implementation of GO. no 317.It will be better if the State government gives orders for immediate mutual transfer for all the eligible teachers", added Ravinder.