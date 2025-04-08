Govt to withdraw cases against UoH students

Hyderabad: The State Government has announced the withdrawal of cases booked against students during the protests against the felling of trees in the government-owned 400 acres of land near Hyderabad Central University. However, the government declined the University Teachers Association’s demand to withdraw forces from the 400 acres of land.

The Committee of a Group of Ministers appointed to resolve and give a way forward in the Kancha Gachibowli land issue held a meeting with university teachers and Civil Society associations here on Monday.

Surprising all, AICC leader and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan was also present in the meeting, even after the BJP raised doubts on the presence of the Congress leader in the previously held meetings at the Secretariat.

Responding to the teachers demand, the committee assured of its commitment to a sympathetic view towards the cases filed against the students of HCU. Further, they said they will take necessary action in consultation with Police department / Law department to provide best relief possible. The government will write to the UoH administration about its intention to withdraw the police from the rest of the campus, subject to the assurance of the administration about security of the students and property of campus, the police will be withdrawn from the campus, except from the 400 acres of land.

“The police presence to protect the said 400 acres of land is essential in accordance with the recent Supreme Court order,” the committee clarified.

The Committee also rejected the plea to conduct a survey in the lands where trees were cut down in view of the Supreme Court direction.

“In view of the order from the Supreme Court to prevent any activities and maintain status quo in the said area, the government will not be able to permit the survey by anybody including faculty and students until further Court orders”, Bhatti said in the meeting.

The Committee was favourable to visit the campus as requested by the students, but in view of the ongoing Supreme Court case and possible controversy, the visit cannot be planned immediately. However, the Committee invited the students for a meeting to hear their concerns and suggestions.