Govt will fulfil all its promises: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday announced that the government was committed to fulfilling every promise made in the Congress manifesto, assuring there was no need for any doubts on this front.

The Minister emphasised that the government would not step back from implementing the six guarantees and would bring each one to fruition in a phased manner. The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 14th anniversary celebrations of Mee Seva, held at RTC Kalabhavan on Monday. He criticised the ten-year rule of the BRS, stating that it has damaged the State in various ways, and affirmed that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government would restore governance to the right path and deliver remarkable results to the people.

Sridhar Babu alleged that Opposition parties were spreading numerous falsehoods to create doubt among the public and advised them not to believe such misinformation. He reminded that it was the Congress government that first introduced transparent online services through Mee Seva in 2011, to ensure public convenience without the need for constant visits to mandal or district offices. He added that new services would soon be introduced in addition to those already available.

The Minister urged Mee Seva staff to serve the people with increased humility and dedication. He also mentioned that the establishment of a welfare board for Mee Seva personnel was under consideration. Addressing concerns raised by federation leaders regarding the welfare and job security of the 4,754 staff working in Mee Seva centres across the State, he assured that the government would review these matters.

The anniversary event was attended by TGTSC Chairman Manne Satish, Mee Seva Commissioner Ravikiran, Deputy Directors Varalakshmi, Vijay Bhaskar, Bhaskar, Federation State President Shankar, and leaders Abdul Mohammed, Balaraju, Srinivas, Shekhar Reddy, and Naresh, among others.