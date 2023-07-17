Govt working for village development: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice president Boinapally Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar on Sunday said that the State government is constantly working for the development of villages.

They were speaking after laying the foundation stone for a bridge at Suraram village in Husnabad constituency and unveiling a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Elkaturthi Mandal center.

Vinod Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is paying special attention to the development of villages. He said that the separate state was achieved only because of the constitution written by Ambedkar. He revealed that the Telangana government is constantly working for the development of Gram Panchayats with the aim of achieving Gram Swarajya as dreamed by Gandhi. He said that Ambedkar’s efforts for the upliftment of the lower-class people and nation-building cannot be forgotten.

Satish Kumar said that Telangana has development and welfare programs unlike anywhere else in the country. He explained that the government will construct social welfare buildings in villages like Vaikunthadhamals, rural nature forests, and dumping yards. He recalled that CM KCR installed the world’s tallest 125 feet statue of Ambedkar in the heart of Hyderabad and named the state secretariat after Ambedkar. The two leaders also announced a grant of Rs. 20 lakh for the construction of the village panchayat building at Elkaturthi Mandal center. They urged the people to work together for the development of their villages.