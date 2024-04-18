Grand celebrations mark Sita Rama Kalyanam in Ibrahimpatnam

Rangareddy: The auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with fervour and grandeur across Ibrahimpatnam, where devotees gathered to witness the divine union of Sita and Rama adorned with resplendent beauty amidst the melodious tunes of ‘mela talas’ and the enchanting recitation of Vedic mantras.

At the Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple in Ibrahimpatnam town, devotees came from far and wide to witness the auspicious occasion. Later, the temple committee organised ‘annadanam’.

Sita Rama Kalyanam was celebrated grandly in Sheriguda, Khanapur, Kappahad, Pocharam, Eliminedu, Dandumailaram, Manchal mandal centre, Arutla, Yacharam mandal centre, Nandivanaparthi villages, and temples in Adibhatla municipal center under Ibrahimpatnam municipality. The ceremony witnessed the participation of Malreddy Ram Reddy, chairman of Thorruru Roads Development Corporation and Anuradha, chairperson of Turkayamjal Municipal Council.

BRS leader Manchireddy Prashant Reddy joined the festivities in Eliminedu village and BRS parliamentary candidate Kyama Mallesh took part in the Sita Rama Kalyanam ceremony in Sheriguda. Municipal Chairman Marri Niranjan Reddy and Co-op members Palle Gopal Goud also participated.