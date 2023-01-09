Grant funds for journalists welfare: Kavitha to Modi

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant funds for welfare of journalists on par with measures being initiated by the Telangana government.

Addressing journalists during the second State-level meeting of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists at Patancheru, she said the State government was giving utmost priority to issues of journalists. It had granted funds worth Rs.100 crore for welfare of journalists in the State, but the Centre had never even worried about journalists, she charged.

Pointing out that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would address a press conference with over 300 journalists, Kavitha said Modi has so far avoided any direct interaction with journalists.

"Rao values the profession of journalism by answering the questions raised by reporters", she said, however, expressing concern over the disappearance of investigative journalism. On the other hand, some media organisations, which had no recognition, were at the forefront of spreading misleading news against the State government.

With Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran urging Kavitha to take up the issue of journalists' housing with the CM, she assured help.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana were present.

Kavitha also interacted with Indian Journalists Union (IJU) delegates, including the union president Suresh Akhouri, who were in Hyderabad to participate in the 10th plenary of the IJU.