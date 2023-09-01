Greyhounds and Octopus officials inaugurate new classrooms at Vagdevi school

Rangareddy: Greyhounds and Octopus Additional Director General (Operations), Vijay Kumar, joined forces with Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Ravindra, to inaugurate a set of new classrooms at Vagdevi School, situated within the Narsinghi police station limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Greyhounds and Octopus Additional DGP (Operations), Vijay Kumar and Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, along with ARK - SPHS 88 foundation members were present.

Vijay Kumar lauded the exceptional sacrifices made by the Greyhounds police personnel for the betterment of society. Expressing his admiration for their dedication, he acknowledged that the Greyhounds personnel often spend extended periods away from their families while fulfilling their duties in challenging environments.

Stephen Ravindra highlighted their swift response in building new classrooms to address the shortage in the existing Vagdevi Primary School located in Vyas Nagar Greyhounds.

He said that following their training, Civil Services Officers would be assigned to Greyhounds posting first, a testament to the organisation's crucial role.

There was also a tribute to NS Bhati for his instrumental role in imparting tactical training and fostering numerous successes in the field.

This school holds historical significance, with its establishment on June 21, 2004, by Anurag Sharma IGP Greyhounds. Its growth and development continued under the leadership of Govind Singh, Additional DGP Operations Telangana, and NS Bhati during his tenure as Greyhounds DIG.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal and his son Gaurav Agarwal were applauded for their efforts in ensuring classroom comfort by installing insulating materials to combat the sun's heat.

KP Srinivas, an Arc Foundation member commended their mission to safeguard the community and highlighted Arc Foundation's motto, "Give back to the society."

The event concluded with a gesture of appreciation for the distinguished guests, who were presented with mementos and shawls.