GRT contributes Rs 50 lakh towards ‘Annadanams’, building low-cost accommodation

Hyderabad: One of India’s leading jewellery brands, GRT Jewellers, has extended its support to the Ayodhya Arya Vysya Charitable Foundation, Salem, with a contribution of Rs. 50,00,000. This initiative will enable the Foundation to provide ‘Annadanams’ (community meals) and construct a ‘Chathram’, towards offering low-cost accommodation for people in need; ensuring both nourishment and shelter reach those who require it the most.

Speaking about the initiative, G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, MD of GRT Jewellers, said, “At GRT, we believe that service to society and caring for the society’s less privileged people, is the truest form of gratitude. We are humbled to contribute to a cause that supports initiatives of providing food, and shelter to people who need it most”.

G.R. Radhakrishnan, MD of GRT Jewellers, added, “Our journey has always been guided by the goodwill and trust of our customers. Every step we take in supporting social causes through the Ayodhya Arya Vysya Charitable Foundation is our way of giving back that trust, by bringing tangible relief to people’s lives. For us, businesses grow stronger when they grow alongside the communities they serve.”