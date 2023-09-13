GSITI signs MoU with ISRO for five years

Hyderabad: Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad has signed an MoU for five years with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru under the National Natural Resources Management System (NNRMS) programme on September 11. The MoU was signed by Dr Mathew Joseph, Dy Director General & Head Mission-V, on behalf of GSITI and by Dr J.V. Thomas, Director, Earth Observation Applications & Disaster Management Support Programme Office (EDPO), on behalf of ISRO in the presence of Shantanu Bhatawdekar, Scientific Secretary, ISRO. The MoU signing was witnessed by Dr Nisha Rani, Director PGRS, GSITI, Dr John Mathew, Associate Director, EDPO and Dr Rajeev Jaiswal, Associate Director, EDPO, ISRO.

The scope of this project is to conduct a series of trainings for the capacity building in the areas of mineral resources and disaster management under the NNRMS programme.

The objective of the project is capacity building through generation of skilled human resources in, Application of Digital Image Processing and GIS in Mineral Exploration, Advanced Remote Sensing Techniques in Mineral Exploration and applications of Geo-informatics for Disaster Management. PGRS Division, GSITI, Hyderabad will conduct 15 trainings and some 300 personnel representing from Central/State Govt. Departments, PSUs, faculty members and research scholars of academic institutions are expected to be benefited by the training programmes in the next five years.