Guinness Book of World Records bid at TS HC

Hyderabad: SK Ashraf, a practicing advocate in the Telangana State High Court, attempted for the title of ‘fastest time to type the alphabets backwards’ in 2.69 seconds which broke the existing record of 3.71 seconds. The venue was Telangana High Court Advocate Bar Association Hall. Present were former association president V Raghunath, executive committee, HC Sports & Cultural secretary Sharada Katakam, among others.

“I have attempted for the title of ‘fastest time to type the alphabets backwards’ in 2.69 seconds and 2.78 seconds, I request the Guinness World Records to accept the least time record of 2.69 seconds under the category.” It was attempted on January 29, 2024 at 4 pm. Ashraf said, “I recorded the feats on camera and sent videos to the Guinness World Records headquarters.”

He said “I have successfully attempted to break the Guinness World Record of 3.71 seconds. So, I am requesting the Guinness World Records to kindly accept the record, under the category and award me with the new title,” he added.

Ashraf also holds records for ‘fastest time to type the alphabets from A to Z with spaces’ in 3.37 seconds, ‘fastest time to type the alphabets blindfolded from A to Z with spaces’ in 4.13 seconds, and ‘fastest time to type 1 to 50’ in 14.88 seconds.