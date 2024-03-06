Guv stresses on importance of journalism

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday addressed media professionals from South Africa, who are attending a training programme on ‘Journalism & Public Relations’ at MCRHRD institute. The programme sponsored by the Union Ministry of External Affairs under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme began on February 26 and will continue till March 9.

In her address, the Governor said that journalism and public relations play an important role in determining the nature and quality of governance of a country. “Media professionals are a bridge between people at large and different wings of Government”, she observed.

“In the ever-changing media landscape, it is of pertinent importance for the journalists to continuously learn new tools and technique of journalism and public relations and thereby perform their jobs effectively and efficiently”, she observed and underlined the importance of training in order to enable media professionals to perform their jobs, with a sense of confidence and achieve the cherished goals of their profession. While concluding her address, the Governor said that the training programme was greatly instrumental in equipping the media professionals from South Africa with latest techniques in Print, Electronic, and Social Media and Public Relations which would empower them to become great assets for their country.