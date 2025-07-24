H-NEW arrests 2 Nigerians for overstaying, drug links

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team arrested two foreign nationals who were residing in India illegally with expired visas. Officials initiated a process of deportation to prevent them from indulging in undesirable activities detrimental to national security.

The arrested persons were Aful Clement David (29) and Lazarus Chinwenmeri Favour (19) from Nigeria.

According to the police, David is from Nigeria who came to India on a business visa and started with a clothes exporting business to Nigeria. In 2022 he was arrested by Manimajra Police Station, Chandigarh for being involved in a cheating case and stayed in Model Jail, Chandigarh for 6 months. After being released on bail, he stayed at a relative’s house in Delhi without any work. In July 2025, he came to Bangalore to supply drugs along with his friend Lazarus who came to India on a student visa for pursuing his graduation in Science and Technology.

Further, both have come to Hyderabad and were moving around in Tolichowki in a suspicious manner where they were arrested. When questioned, they failed to provide any reasonable explanation and upon searching them thoroughly, no drugs were found from them.

DCP of Task Force/HNEW said that their actual identities, details of their passports and visas were sought with the co-operation of FRRO and was found that David’s visa got expired in 2019 and he was found overstaying.

Lazarus was having a valid passport and visa valid up to October 2025. Instead of continuing his education, he was found associating with drug peddlers and engaging in illegal activities along with drug offenders. The HNEW started the deportation process of these people to their native countries with the help of FRRO. “If they continue their stay in India, they will definitely indulge in drug peddling. HNEW will coordinate with FRRO office for deporting the above foreign nationals at the earliest,” added by DCP.