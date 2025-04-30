H-NEW breaks drug supply chain, four held with ‘stuff’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with the Nallakunta police, in a joint operation busted an inter-State drug racket and apprehended four persons involved in drug peddling from darknet market. The police seized 1,380 grams OG (hydroponic ganja), 44 LSD blots, 250 grams of magic mushrooms and other material, all worth Rs 1.4 crore.

The police arrested an inter-State drug suppliers Harshvardan Shrivastava (30) of Jabalpur (MP) and B Srinivasa Rahul (30) of Chennai,State and local peddlers Abhishek (26) and Dhawal (29) of Secunderabad.

According to the police, a dangerous drug supply chain has been uncovered, involving multiple individuals operating across India. “Harsh sources high-quality cannabis (OG) from the Darknet marketplace ‘Dread Market’ using encrypted platforms like Signal App. He acts as a middleman, buying OG at Rs 15,000 per ounce and selling it for Rs 25,000 through courier services like DTDC, Sri Thirupati and Sri Anjaneyulu Couriers,” said P Vishwaprasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT). He was doing drug trade in both Crypto and Hawala by using VPN to avoid police surveillance.

The police explained about the hydroponic hanja, marijuana grown using hydroponic technique and artificial lights is known as hydro ganja. It is grown in a water-rich environment, not soil. Smugglers usually buy the seeds online and grow plants using LED lights. The police booked a case U/Sec. 8(c), r/w. 20(b)(ii)(B), 22(c), 27(b) of NDPS Act-1985.

The H-NEW urged the public to refrain from substance abuse. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s activities closely to prevent them from falling prey to drugs. If you have any information related to drug abuse, please contact the H-NEW team (8712661601).