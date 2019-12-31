Hafeezpet: Drinking water going waste
Hafeezpet: The precious drinking water is going down the drain because of leakage of water through a damaged pipeline for the past two days at Prem Nagar, Hafeezpet. Even as there is a water shortage in many areas, none of the officials concerned is bothered to repair the pipeline.
A huge amount of water is getting wasted and it may lead to water shortage," says Naga Babu, a local. The locals complained to the authorities concerned regarding the issue and sought immediate repairs of the pipeline to stop wastage of drinking water.
