Hafeezpet: TRS leaders call on MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

Hafeezpet: Local division TRS party president Goutham Goud and his counterparts in Vivekanandanagar and Miyapur Sanjiva reddy and Uppalapati Srikanth, respectively, on Thursday called on Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi to convey New Year greetings. Also present during the 'courtesy call' were party leaders Madhvaram Gopal Rao, Suresh Goud.