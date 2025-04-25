Hair-raising: Hundreds fall prey to bald cure con in city

Hyderabad: In yet another case of hair re-growth scam, Uppal police detained a man after he allegedly cheated hundreds of bald men by falsely claiming they could re-grow hair using a special oil and shampoo.

Men who experienced hair loss for different reasons and embraced baldness were drawn to Uppal by the promise of hair re-growth with a hope. Special tents were set up in Uppal Bhagayath. People who believed this came to Uppal Bhagayath in large numbers on Wednesday. The organisers collected Rs 1,000 from each person and gave them oil and shampoo bottles.

The police arrested Harish from Rajanayak Thanda in Suryapet district who was falsely claiming hair re-growth. According to the police, Harish promoted his miracle hair re-growth treatment through advertisements on social media platforms and even developed a dedicated mobile app to book appointments.

Believing in the advertisement, a large number of people who had lost their hair came from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

As per sources, Harish and his team demonstrated the techniques for applying oil and shampoo to individuals’ hair. As the crowd swelled to hundreds, local residents raised concerns to the authorities. The Uppal police arrived at the scene, apprehended Harish, and began questioning him.

This is not the first time hair re-growth scam has happened in the city. Earlier this month, a barber and social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, was also involved in a similar incident at Chandulal Baradari in Old City. Victims had to be hospitalised after suffering adverse reactions to a lotion applied to their scalps.

He was applying a miraculous lotion to bald heads for free, claiming his treatment could re-grow hair. The offer drew large crowds, with people queuing up for their turn. However, some people received a positive response, and some complained of side effects, including burning sensations, skin reactions, and swellings.