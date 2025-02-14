  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Haj-2025 710 pilgrims selected for Rubath accommodation

Haj-2025 710 pilgrims selected for Rubath accommodation
x
Highlights

For the Rubath accommodation of Haj pilgrims for Haj – 2025, the Telangana State Haj Committee and the Waqf Committee HEH Nizam Trust conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) and selected 710 ensuing haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: For the Rubath accommodation of Haj pilgrims for Haj – 2025, the Telangana State Haj Committee and the Waqf Committee HEH Nizam Trust conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) and selected 710 ensuing haj pilgrims. The selection was held under the supervision of Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Shah Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha on Thursday at Chowmahalla Palace. Mohammed Abdul Faiz Khan, Member Awqaf Committee, HEH Nizam, Hussain Mohammed Mudar Al Shareef, Nazir Rubath attended the programme and conducted the draw of lots. Mudar Al Shareef, Nazer Rubath assured that they will give best facilities to the haj pilgrims in Rubath. The names of all selected haj pilgrims in Rubath are now available on the official Telegram channel of Telangana State Haj Committee. For more updates, the haj pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel, and contact during office time (between 10:30 am to 5pm) on 040-23298793.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick