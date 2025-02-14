Haj-2025 710 pilgrims selected for Rubath accommodation

Hyderabad: For the Rubath accommodation of Haj pilgrims for Haj – 2025, the Telangana State Haj Committee and the Waqf Committee HEH Nizam Trust conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) and selected 710 ensuing haj pilgrims. The selection was held under the supervision of Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Shah Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha on Thursday at Chowmahalla Palace. Mohammed Abdul Faiz Khan, Member Awqaf Committee, HEH Nizam, Hussain Mohammed Mudar Al Shareef, Nazir Rubath attended the programme and conducted the draw of lots. Mudar Al Shareef, Nazer Rubath assured that they will give best facilities to the haj pilgrims in Rubath. The names of all selected haj pilgrims in Rubath are now available on the official Telegram channel of Telangana State Haj Committee. For more updates, the haj pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel, and contact during office time (between 10:30 am to 5pm) on 040-23298793.