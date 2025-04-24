Haj committee holds meet with RGIA officials

Hyderabad: Ahead of Haj-2025 operations, Telangana State Haj Committee convened a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday at Shamshabad Airport, to review and streamline the airport arrangements for the departure and arrival of Haj pilgrims from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point to the Main Terminal, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

The meeting was conducted by Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, by key stakeholders from various departments and agencies involved in Haj operations. The discussions covered a wide range of important arrangements including transit accommodation for pilgrims at Haj House prior to departure, booking of flights and issuance of boarding passes, screening and check-in of luggage, custom facilitation counters at the departure terminal, transportation of Haj pilgrims and their baggage from Haj House to RGIA, coordination with Saudi Airlines and GMR airport authorities for seamless operations.

Khusro Pasha emphasised the need for flawless execution and close coordination among all departments to ensure the comfort, safety, and dignity of the pilgrims.

All officials assured their full cooperation and support to facilitate a smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for all Haj pilgrims departing from Hyderabad. Janab Khusro Pasha also said that, the Telangana State Haj Committee remains committed to providing the highest standard of service for Haj pilgrims and ensuring that all arrangements are carried out with utmost care and efficiency.

Shaik Yasmeen Basha, Director, Minorities Welfare Department, Md Mujeebuddin, Md Layeeq, Mufti Ilyas Ahmed Hamed, Dr Syed Azhar Ali members TS Haj Committee, Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer, Irfan Shareef, AEO, K M Reddy Addl BCAS, R C Meena, Deputy Commandant CISF, Shamandar Addl. FRRO, Junaid Salik Deputy Commissioner Customs, Md Wajeed Ali Saudi Airlines, Sujit GMR Security, Santosh CISF, Sumit Kapoor GMR, Leela GMR, Sunil GMR, Pankaj Raxa and other officials were present.