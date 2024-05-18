Haj pvt pilgrims from India allotted space in Zone 5 in New Mina

Hyderabad: The Haj Umrah Group Organisers’ Association of Hyderabad has said that for the pilgrims of Haj-2024 travelling through private tour operators, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Minority Affairs (Haj division) of India have changed the allotment of A, B, C, D categories. There is no change in the services and facilities, so pilgrims should perform their Haj with patience and peace of mind, they said.

On Friday the association president Alhaj Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Qamar said all 30,000-35,000 private pilgrims from India have been allotted space in zone 5, which is a part of New Mina. The tour operators had submitted their applications to the Ministry of Haj according to A, B, C, D categories a month ago, for which fee was paid.

He said that this time, because the selection of the zone was not under the authority of the tour operators, it was under the authority of the Ministry of Minority Haj Affairs and the Saudi government. All private tour operators have decided that despite the change of zone, the accommodation, food and other facilities, as promised by the Government of India, will be as promised. The operators will try their best to provide best facilities on their own. Therefore, the association has appealed to the pilgrims to perform Haj with satisfaction and not fall victim to any kind of misleading propaganda.