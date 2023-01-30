HAML MD inspects Airport Metro Alignment

Hyderabad: To fine-tune the Airport Metro alignment and explore different options for station locations, NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director, along with senior officials, inspected a 10 km stretch between Narsingi underpass to Rajendranagar hillock on Sunday. The metro rail officials walked the entire length of nearly 10 km long and examined every aspect of the alignment.

The director stated that ,"Airport Metro alignment shall be finalized in such a way that acquisition of private properties is either avoided or minimized to the possible extent and road underpasses of the outer ring road (ORR) shall be utilized for locating the Airport Metro stations nearer to them for giving easy access to the passengers coming from different colonies and roads where large scale development is taking place.

Apart from this, suitable open government lands near the corridor shall be identified for the development of parking facilities for the stations and for the establishment of temporary casting yards to expedite the project."

Skywalks and other pedestrian facilities shall be made an integral part of station planning to make Airport Metro a success from day one of its operations and metro pillars shall be located in the central median of the widened service road from Nanakramguda junction to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) junction, to facilitate smooth flow of road traffic which is already very high on the service road, he added.