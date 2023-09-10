Hans Marathon: ‘Creating Hope Through Action’

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Hans India is creating a platform to raise awareness about the urgent need for bringing people together to share hope and promote preventive measures to reduce the number of suicides and suicidal tendencies.



According to the WHO estimates, India has the 41st highest suicide rate globally. It is estimated that more than 35 students end life every day. In the two Telugu states, around 1,300 suicides were reported in 2021. Being a socially responsible media house, Hans India which has been organizing Hyderabad Marathon since 2018 has now taken up the initiative to spread the message that life is precious and suicide can never be a solution to any problem and should be avoided at any cost. As prelude to the run, Hans India has so far published over 20 special articles on maintaining mental health and tips to prevent suicidal tendencies by renowned psychiatrists and clinical psychologists.

On the World Suicide Day, Hans India is making a humble attempt to ‘Create Hope Through Action,’ to draw attention of society to this important public health issue and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable.To make this day matter over 5,000 runners are participating in the full marathon to encourage and instil confidence among the people and convey the message that there are many alternatives to make life successful.

HANS Hyderabad Marathon starts with an inspiration from 34 personalities who contributed to the Telugu culture on the Tank Bund and with a spectacular view of 125ft Dr Ambedkar’s statue. The race which will be flagged off at 5 am will take you on a journey through the time from the historical Hussainsagar lake to the iconic cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu and ends at Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletics Stadium (Gachibowli stadium). The two fastest men and women racers will be honoured. Two fastest racers in the age group of 12 years, 60+years and differently-challenged will be honoured.