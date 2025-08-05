Happy Augury: Two more CoEs in critical mineral research to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is poised to become a global research hub in the emerging field of critical minerals, as the Union Ministry of Mines announces the establishment of seven new Centers of Excellence (CoEs) across India. In a significant recognition of Telangana’s growing scientific prowess, two CoEs have been sanctioned to the state, bolstered by the efforts of Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy.

The initiative is part of the National Critical Minerals Mission, launched earlier this year with a central budget allocation of Rs 16,300 crore. An additional Rs 18,000 crore will be mobilized through public sector undertakings (PSUs) to support the mission. The goal is to enhance India’s self-reliance in sectors dependent on critical minerals—namely, clean energy, defense, electronics, and space exploration.

The newly announced CoEs will drive research and development in the identification, extraction, and utilization of critical minerals. Of the seven centers, four are hosted by IITs—IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, and IIT Roorkee—while the remaining three are specialized R&D institutes, including CSIR-IMMT (Bhubaneswar), CSIR-NML (Jamshedpur), and NFTDC Hyderabad.

These institutions will collaboratively develop cutting-edge technologies, from resource mapping and sustainable mining practices to the synthesis of high-performance materials for modern applications. IIT Hyderabad and NFTDC, both situated in Hyderabad, are central to this initiative. IIT Hyderabad has already demonstrated leadership in scientific research, recently signing a landmark agreement with Coal India to establish the Center of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ). This collaboration aims to accelerate India’s transition toward low-emission energy sources.

NFTDC, operating under the Ministry of Mines, continues to push boundaries in electronic material research. Its pioneering work includes developing alternative magnets, critical for miniaturized and energy-efficient devices, and innovating magnetometry methods useful in physics, medical imaging, and navigational technology. The center is also actively involved in creating rare earth magnets, vital for electric vehicle motors and next-generation electronics.

To support these efforts, the government will provide Rs 500 crore for additional R&D activities and another Rs 500 crore for world-class human resource development. These funds aim to cultivate a pipeline of skilled scientists and engineers who will lead India’s charge in securing critical mineral independence.

Kishan Reddy said that with these new centers, Telangana positions itself at the forefront of India’s strategic mineral research landscape. The state’s emergence as a hub for advanced scientific study not only fuels regional growth but strengthens India’s global standing in future-critical technologies.