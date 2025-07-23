Happy Homes plot owners elect new leadership team

Hyderabad: The Happy Homes Plot Owners’ Association has unanimously approved the election of a new Managing Committee at its recent general body meeting. Commodore TSSR Rao, an Indian Navy veteran with over three decades of distinguished service to the nation, was elected President.

Joining the new leadership is General Secretary V Narasimha Rao, who brings extensive experience from his tenure as Executive Director of ONGC, where he served at the corporate office prior to his retirement.

The association stated that the newly elected members represent a blend of experienced and new office bearers. The Managing Committee is further bolstered by dedicated joint secretaries, advisors, and venture coordinators, specifically tasked with addressing issues pertinent to each individual venture.

To enhance support for plot owners, two Vice Presidents have been appointed: Gordon Morris will oversee issues in ventures located in Somaram village, while P Srinivasa Prasad will manage those in Ravalkola village, Medchal. PN Srivatsa, a chartered accountant and a founding member of the Happy Homes Association, will continue for another term as Treasurer. Jayaprakash, a former DGM of BSNL, and Radha were elected as Joint Secretaries.

Narasimha Rao highlighted the association’s persistent efforts over the past seven years to resolve challenges faced by plot owners who have invested their life savings. A significant ongoing issue stems from discrepancies between records held by the Revenue department and the Stamps and Registration department.

This mismatch forces plot owners to contend with farmers who have illegally had their names included in revenue records, despite having already sold their land to the developer.

These farmers have also reportedly benefited unlawfully from the government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The association has brought these critical issues to the attention of the Tahsildar, the Collector of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for rectification of records. A recent representation has also been submitted to the Chief Minister.