Hare Krishna Movement announces launch of heritage and cultural carnival

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad’s cultural wing, SUMEDHASA announced the launch of heritage and cultural carnival for children that aims to nurture a strong and confident future generation for students from LKG to class X.

According to the officials, this event is specifically designed for students from LKG to 10th class, offering a series of activities where children can learn about India’s rich culture, glorious history, and enhance their talents and skills.

Heritage fest is an annual cultural extravaganza that celebrates India’s vibrant culture and traditions, while also promoting our Vedic culture and universal ethical values. Over the past eight years, out to 40,000 students across 2000 schools, which serves as a testament to the overwhelming response received towards the event.This year, we anticipate the enthusiastic participation of around 30,000 students from more than 300 schools in Telangana State alone.