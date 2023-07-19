Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 19, 2023
- How will El Nino impact global food supply?
- PL Technicals daily morning report - July 19
- Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities
- Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders
- Internationalisation of Rupee can be remedy for growth and stability
- Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof
- Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers
- Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
- Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
Hare Krishna Movement announces launch of heritage and cultural carnival
Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad’s cultural wing, SUMEDHASA announced the launch of heritage and cultural carnival for children that aims to...
Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad’s cultural wing, SUMEDHASA announced the launch of heritage and cultural carnival for children that aims to nurture a strong and confident future generation for students from LKG to class X.
According to the officials, this event is specifically designed for students from LKG to 10th class, offering a series of activities where children can learn about India’s rich culture, glorious history, and enhance their talents and skills.
Heritage fest is an annual cultural extravaganza that celebrates India’s vibrant culture and traditions, while also promoting our Vedic culture and universal ethical values. Over the past eight years, out to 40,000 students across 2000 schools, which serves as a testament to the overwhelming response received towards the event.This year, we anticipate the enthusiastic participation of around 30,000 students from more than 300 schools in Telangana State alone.