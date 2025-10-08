HARISH AKKISETTY Showcased New Collections at Global india couture week

Hyderabad: Hyderabad - based designer HARISH AKKISETTY, a prominent name in Indian bridal and couture fashion, can be found in various publications in india, highlighting harish collections, collaborations, and expansions into national and international markets since he started runway shows to showcase his collections in Indian market...

Here are some key points from the articles about Harish akkisetty:

Signature Style: Harish akkisetty is known for his" confection - pretty" Indian wear, characterized by delicate embroidery, cutdana work, vibrant colors, and romantic floral prints that blend tradition with a modern feminine aesthetic.

Early Career & Debut: Harish is a self-taught designer from Hyderabad who launched his label after working at few designer stores & walking in shows as a guest & meeting designers working in backstage management,His national platform into showcase his collections at (times fashion week, Bangalore fashion week,madras couture week,bhubaneswar runway week,global india couture week,india fashion week london,and many more coming soon...

Collections & Collaborations:

He has released multiple collections, including the wedding trousseau line for which he became famous.

His work has been featured in various fashion weeks internationaly (india fashion week london), where he presented bridal and fusion wear.

Harish recently showcased his collections at (Global india couture week) in Mumbai.

Inspiration & Expansion:

Harish akkisetty draws inspiration from travel, art, and the vibrant cultures of India, especially his hometown Andhra Pradesh,Bapatla district .

Harish akkisetty expanding his business across India & globally which covers a good mileage and platform to reach at great level in fashion industry & showcase new modern era & coming up with new designs & walking through a red carpet in cannes film festival at cannes in France & many more international runways ...