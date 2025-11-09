Harish blasts Revanth for ‘policy failures, broken promises’

Hyderabad: Brandingthe outbursts of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his latest media interaction as sheer ‘frustrated rant’, senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao, on Saturday said the Congress government was all about policy failures, broken promises and covert BJP ties.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he challenged the Chief Minister to an open debate on fee reimbursement and the six guarantees of the ruling party. Defending the BRS’ decade-long legacy of development, he said Revanth Reddy’s rule failed to achieve results even after two

years. The Chief Minister was instead begging voters to judge based on Congress’s 2004-2014 tenure and not on his present achievements.

He recalled that Revanth Reddy had once lambasted the same 2004- 2014 Congress rule as a corrupt and water-scarce regime. He also recalled Revanth Reddy’s barbs calling Congress’s Jal Yagnam a “Dhana Yagnam”. Revanth Reddy had accused the same Congress rule of Rs 1 lakh crore scams under quid pro quo.