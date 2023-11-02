Harish persuades Rammohan Goud to re-join BRS

Hyderabad: Senior leader from LB Nagar constituency M Rammohan Goud who had recently joined the Congress party returned to the BRS on Wednesday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao went to his house in the morning to persuade him to re-join the party. After having discussions with Rao, Goud decided to return to the ruling party.

Talking to the media, Rao said Goud was in the party since the Telangana agitation and worked for it in difficult days. Harish described Goud as a straightforward person. ‘He was given ticket by the party two times; he lost the election with slender margins’. He hailed Goud for his role in winning 11 GHMC divisions in LB Nagar. After being denied ticket, Goud had joined the Congress. The BRS had given the ticket to MLA D Sudheer Reddy.

Goud was expecting ticket in the Congress, was denied. The party gave ticket to senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud. With re-joining of Goud, party leaders said the BRS would consolidate its position in the constituency and bettered winning prospects. Rao said the party would give due respect to Goud; he would personally take responsibility as a party representative.

"Let us solve our family issues. Congress party cannot win. All surveys predict BRS victory in State," said Rao asking people to decide whether they want a party which has high command in Delhi or that which is among people in 'galli'.