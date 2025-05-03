Harish Rao launches book on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday said that the BRS during its nine and half years rule had provided water to over 50 lakh acres whereas the Congress during its one and half year rule had provided water to zero acres.

The BRS leader was speaking in a book launch programme of former Irrigation advisor Sridhar Deshpande who had written ‘Ten years journey of Telangana in Irrigation Sector and Kaleshwaram project- questions, criticisms, distortions’. The BRS leader urged all sections of people including political leaders, government employees, intellectuals and party leaders to read the books written by Deshpande which would give them the idea of what works the BRS government has done for the State. The Congress government provided water to 5.71 lakh acres whereas BRS provided water to 18 lakh acres new ayacut and stabilised 30 lakh acres, which is 50 lakh acres, he said.

The BRS leader lashed out at the government for appointing Adityanath Das as advisor alleging that the person who worked against the interest of Telangana was given the post. He said that Adityanath Das was Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and reason for Pothireddypadu. He gave a wrong affidavit in the Court and the Court had warned him of sending to jail for this. Harish Rao also said that Das’s friend Kushvora, who was CWC chairman in the past, used to create hurdles for Telangana. The Congress government has appointed him as advocate on deliberations on Section 3 water sharing in the ISWR.