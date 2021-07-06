Harish Rao promises to waive farm loans

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday promised farmers of the State that the government would waive their farm loans very soon.

He made the announcement after inaugurating the Union Bank of India's Mulug branch on the premises of Konda Lakshman Horticulture University.Rao stated that he had asked banks to extend their cooperation to the beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pension schemes.

The minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekha Rao had plans to transform the forest college into a university. He asked bank managements to set up an ATM in college to help students.