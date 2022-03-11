Harish Rao to Centre: Release white paper on 15 lakh vacancies

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday accused the Centre of failing to fill 15 lakh jobs under its purview.

Speaking in the Legislative Council during the debate on Budget, he demanded the Centre to release white paper on vacant jobs. He took serious exception to the Opposition parties spreading falsehood. Rao clarified that the Biswal Committee gave report on PRC and related matters and the CM was taking steps to do justice to all job holders in various departments, districts and zones. He gave details of how 54,000 posts in the private sector were shown as zero in the committee report and on about four lakh jobs in government, as per norms.

According to the committee report, 85,880 posts are to be filled. The CM gave all details to fill them up. We filled 1.3 lakh jobs so far and will fill 80,039 posts, as notified. The Centre should give clarity and release white paper; BJP leaders should demand Modi jobs he promised, Rao added.

He accused the Centre of failing to keep promise of jobs. "The Narendra Modi government promised to give two crore jobs a year, he said and asked BJP leaders to give clarity whether it offered 14 crore jobs in seven years.

The minister said none believed our welfare schemes like 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Shadi Mubarak', KCR Kits, pensions, revival of lakes, potable water supply in villages, and others. He claimed that 11 lakh-plus families got KCR Kits for institutional deliveries and 10 lakh-plus families got financial assistance for marriages.

He stated that the government gave financial assistance to more than 10 lakh families as it offered Rs 1 lakh to poor girls towards marriage. "Since we have achieved our State and striving hard to develop it with a focus on welfare the government offers its fruits to people." He attributed the schemes to the vision of KCR. "The Centre is not offering any support to the State for its projects, institutions, colleges and other sectors", he charged. "If they have love for State BJP leaders should mount pressure on the Centre to give funds for projects. He slammed the BJP and the Congress for trying to malign the government on schemes and gaining mileage through falsehood.