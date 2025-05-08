Harish slams Revanth over paddy procurement failure

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of complete failure in paddy procurement, senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was more focused on the Miss World competition while farmers continued to suffer.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s statement on fund shortages, Harish recalled how the previous BRS government led by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had implemented all welfare schemes despite challenges posed by Covid-19 and demonetisation.

Despite the denial of Rythu Bharosa and loan waivers, he said that the farmers cultivated paddy by borrowing from various sources. He added that unseasonal rains had already hit farmers, and the inefficiency of the current government was compounding their distress.

The BRS leader alleged that the government failed to supply essential materials such as gunny bags, transport vehicles, paddy cleaners, and labourers (hamalis), even as paddy began sprouting at procurement centres.

He demanded that the government should procure wet paddy unconditionally and shift the discoloured stock to rice mills by striking deals with millers to avoid further losses to farmers.

Calling Revanth Reddy a “completely failed Chief Minister,” Harish accused him of pushing the State towards a financial crisis. He also criticised Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for limiting himself to issuing statements while ignoring the ground reality. He said that he had not seen any officials visiting the procurement centres to assess the situation.