Live
- Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20
- PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit
- Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali
- SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag
- Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar
- 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report
- Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP
- Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests
- Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor
- Foreigners enjoy food at Indira Rasoi
Harithotsavam: SCCL plants 5.71 crore saplings
As part of the State’s formation day celebrations, Harithotsavam celebrations were organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.
Hyderabad: As part of the State’s formation day celebrations, Harithotsavam celebrations were organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.
According to SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram, as part of the Haritha Haram programme, about 5.71 crore saplings have been planted in the last 8 years by SCCL in its mining areas and the company was giving top priority to sapling plantations.
The green chain initiative undertaken by Singareni was giving good results and helping to reduce the temperature in Singareni areas, he said. Balaram alone had planted over 16,000 saplings in the last eight years in the mining areas.
Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy planted saplings at the corporate office premises as part of the Harithotsavam. Saplings were planted in all the zonal, circle and divisional offices of the organisation to mark the occasion.