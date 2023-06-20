  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Harithotsavam: SCCL plants 5.71 crore saplings

Singareni Collieries Company Limited
x

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Highlights

As part of the State’s formation day celebrations, Harithotsavam celebrations were organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s formation day celebrations, Harithotsavam celebrations were organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.

According to SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram, as part of the Haritha Haram programme, about 5.71 crore saplings have been planted in the last 8 years by SCCL in its mining areas and the company was giving top priority to sapling plantations.

The green chain initiative undertaken by Singareni was giving good results and helping to reduce the temperature in Singareni areas, he said. Balaram alone had planted over 16,000 saplings in the last eight years in the mining areas.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy planted saplings at the corporate office premises as part of the Harithotsavam. Saplings were planted in all the zonal, circle and divisional offices of the organisation to mark the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X