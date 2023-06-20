Harithotsavam: SCCL plants 5.71 crore saplings

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s formation day celebrations, Harithotsavam celebrations were organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.

According to SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram, as part of the Haritha Haram programme, about 5.71 crore saplings have been planted in the last 8 years by SCCL in its mining areas and the company was giving top priority to sapling plantations.

The green chain initiative undertaken by Singareni was giving good results and helping to reduce the temperature in Singareni areas, he said. Balaram alone had planted over 16,000 saplings in the last eight years in the mining areas.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy planted saplings at the corporate office premises as part of the Harithotsavam. Saplings were planted in all the zonal, circle and divisional offices of the organisation to mark the occasion.