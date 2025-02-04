HC issues notices on Rajagopal Reddy’s plea seeking stay in criminal case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday issued notice to K Giridhar, former tahsildar, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhongir district and the State in the criminal petition filed by Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, MLA (Munugode} who sought stay on all further proceedings in CC.No. 455/2024 pending before the Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Cases in Hyderabad. The judge, while issuing notice to the de facto complainant Rajagopal Reddy and the government directed them to file replies by February 11 and adjourned the petition.

The case was registered against Reddy on July 27,2021 (FIR.No. 321/2021) for creating hurdles in the way of the government servants from performing their legitimate duties. During a public event organised by the then BRS government at SMR Convention Centre, Lakkaram, Choutuppal mandal on July 26 wherein new fair price cards” were distributed to eligible persons, the petitioner and his followers created chaos, snatching the microphone from the concerned minister and obstructed the programme.

The judge was hearing the CRLP. 1427 of 2025 filed by Reddy seeking directions to quash the proceedings pending before the SJFCM and charge sheet 455/24 dated February 15,2022 Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 11 for filing counter-affidavits.